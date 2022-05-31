Sadbhav Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Lux Industries Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd, Subex Ltd and Aarti Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 May 2022.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd lost 7.34% to Rs 24 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76172 shares in the past one month.

Lux Industries Ltd crashed 7.05% to Rs 2020. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13887 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5158 shares in the past one month.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd tumbled 6.06% to Rs 120.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57396 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56396 shares in the past one month.

Subex Ltd pared 5.55% to Rs 28.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aarti Industries Ltd fell 5.22% to Rs 769.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 97879 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74805 shares in the past one month.

