Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 35.42 points or 0.82% at 4284.73 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 4.34%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 4.29%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.51%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.89%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, NTPC Ltd (up 2.65%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.54%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.95%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 96.34 or 0.17% at 55829.4.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.8 points or 0.03% at 16655.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 267.24 points or 1.02% at 26459.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 54.05 points or 0.66% at 8203.4.

On BSE,1901 shares were trading in green, 1348 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

