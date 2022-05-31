Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd, Universus Photo Imagings Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd and Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 May 2022.
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd crashed 17.74% to Rs 16 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7742 shares in the past one month.
Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd tumbled 16.50% to Rs 110.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9620 shares in the past one month.
Universus Photo Imagings Ltd lost 10.24% to Rs 566. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3555 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 557 shares in the past one month.
Vishal Bearings Ltd plummeted 10.00% to Rs 55.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25655 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2051 shares in the past one month.
Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd dropped 9.95% to Rs 182. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3992 shares in the past one month.
