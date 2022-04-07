NLC India gains after FY22 electricity generation hits all-time high, rises 19%YoY

NLC India rose 1.88% to Rs 70.60 after the company hit a record in terms of electricity generation, with the power stations of NLC India and its subsidiaries, together, generating 2,920 crore units of electricity (29.20 billion units) during 2021-22.
This is 18.64% higher than 2,461.30 crore units of generation made during the previous year 2020-21. The company and its subsidiaries have also exported 2,589 crore units of power to the DISCOMS during the year under reference, which is 19.75% higher than the previous year, thus creating a new export record.
The company commenced its coal production in April 2020 and this year (2021-22), the Talabira Coal Mine in Odisha produced 63.58 lakh tonnes of coal, which is 527% higher than the coal production made during the year 2020-21, surpassing the target of 40 lakh tonnes set for it by the Coal Ministry.
Continuing its emphasis on Green Energy and creating a new record, the solar power plants and the wind power plants have generated 218.40 crore units of electricity - its highest since inception, 5.93% higher than the previous year's (2020-21) figure of 206.17 crore units.
Lignite production during the year also marked a 30% increase over the previous year. In FY 2021-22, 25.1 million tonnes of lignite was produced and the company has created a new record in lignite sale amounting to Rs 419 crore. NLCIL Group has spent Rs 2,417 crore towards capital expenditure against the target of Rs 2,061 crore, which is 17% higher than the target.
During the financial year 2021-22, the company has collected Rs 15,486 crore from the -DISCOMS. This is also a new record in revenue collection, since inception. The collection efficiency of the company during the year under review was a remarkable 146%.
NLC India, a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU), operates lignite mines and thermal power stations in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, and Barsingsar, Rajasthan.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 35.03% to Rs 231.14 crore on a 23.34% rise in sales to Rs 2,731.79 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
