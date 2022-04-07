Escorts Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IDFC Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd and Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 April 2022.

Escorts Ltd lost 8.08% to Rs 1735.5 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 71638 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28626 shares in the past one month.

IDFC Ltd tumbled 6.94% to Rs 63.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd crashed 6.47% to Rs 172.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd pared 5.20% to Rs 230.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22376 shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd corrected 5.14% to Rs 2406.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24855 shares in the past one month.

