NLC India achieves record electricity generation in FY22

NLC India achieved record physical performance on all fronts during the FY 2021-22.

A new record has been created in terms of electricity generation, with the Power stations of NLC India and its subsidiaries together generating 2920 Crore units of electricity (29.20 Billion Units) during the year 2021-22. This is the highest ever generation in a financial year since inception of the company and is 18.64% higher than the generation made during the previous year 2020-21 (2461.30 Crore Units).

The company and its subsidiaries have also exported 2589 Crore units of power to the DISCOMS during the year under reference, which is 19.75% higher than the previous year, thus creating a new export record.

The company commenced its Coal production in April 2020 and this year (2021-22), the Talabira Coal Mine in Odisha produced 63.58 lakh tonnes of Coal, which is 527 percentage higher than the coal production made during the year 2020-21, surpassing the target of 40 lakh tonnes set for it by the Coal Ministry.

Continuing its emphasis on Green Energy and creating a new record, the Solar Power Plants and the Wind Power plants have generated 218.40 Crore Units of electricity - the highest since inception, which is also 5.93 percentage higher than the previous year's (2020-21) figure of 206.17 Crore Units.

Lignite production during the year also marked a 30% increase over the previous year.

In FY 2021-22, 25.1 Million Tonnes of lignite was produced and the company has created a new record in Lignite sale amounting to Rs.419 Crore.

NLCIL Group has spent Rs.2,417 Crore towards Capital Expenditure against the target of Rs.2,061 Crore, which is 17% higher than the target.

During the financial year 2021-22, the company has collected Rs. 15,486 Crore from the -DISCOMS. This is also a new record in revenue collection, since inception. The collection efficiency of the Company during the year under review was a remarkable 146%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)