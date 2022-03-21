NMDC achieves milestone of 40 MTPA iron ore production

NMDC became the first company in the country to cross 40 million tonnes (MT) iron ore production in a year.

From a production of 4 MTPA in the late 1960s to 40 million tonnes now, the growth trajectory of the largest iron ore producer of the country has been exceptional. Starting from 4 million tonnes in 1969-70, NMDC crossed 10 million tonnes in 1977-78, added another ten million by 2004-05, crossed 30 million tonnes within a decade and has now breached the 40 million mark.

