TCS and Google Cloud partner with Fletcher Building

Tata Consultancy Services and Google Cloud announced that they have partnered with Fletcher Building to build a flexible, Google cloud-based enterprise platform to support long-term growth and innovation.
With operations in New Zealand, Australia and the South Pacific, Fletcher Building has more than 25 different businesses across manufacturing, distribution, retail, home building, and major infrastructure projects.
With numerous different ERP systems, a myriad of business processes, and the growing need for a comprehensive view of its customers, Fletcher Building launched the Digital@Fletchers program to drive technology-led change and growth in the business.
Fletcher Building is partnering with Google Cloud and TCS to implement enterprise-grade, cloud capability to run its mission-critical enterprise workloads to enable greater uptime and flexibility, develop its customer data strategy to create an end-to-end understanding of customer needs and behaviours, and to respond quickly to market changes and opportunities.
TCS will use its multi-horizon cloud transformation framework and extensive cloud experience to help Fletcher Building build a new future-ready digital core using Google Cloud. This foundation will simplify the infrastructure landscape, reduce technology debt, host mission-critical workloads, provide a unified view of its customers and enable future innovation.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
