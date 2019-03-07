NMDC announces production and sales figures (provisional) of Iron Ore

NMDC has achieved total production of 3.34 MT in February 2019 compared to 3.45 MT in February 2018.

Cumulative production up to February 2019 stands at 28.43 MT compared to 31.32 MT in corresponding period year ago.

Total sales were 3.55 MT in February 2019 compared to 3.03 MT in February 2018. Cumulative sales up to February 2019 stand at 28.80 MT compared to 31.92 MT in corresponding period year ago.

