KNR Constructions bags road project worth Rs 135 cr in Karnataka

KNR Constructions has bagged an order worth Rs 135.08 crore from Road Development Corporation for the work of 'Development of road Kanchugaranahalli to via and Urgandoddi (km 0+000 to km 33+200) and section of road from BM road junction to Factory (km 0+000 to km 3+000) of - road in Bengaluru' project in the State of on Item Rate basis.

