KNR Constructions bags road project worth Rs 135 cr in Karnataka

KNR Constructions has bagged an order worth Rs 135.08 crore from Karnataka Road Development Corporation for the work of 'Development of road Kanchugaranahalli to Jigani via Harohalli and Urgandoddi (km 0+000 to km 33+200) and section of road from BM road junction to Coca cola Factory (km 0+000 to km 3+000) of Bidadi - Harohalli road in Bengaluru' project in the State of Karnataka on Item Rate basis.
