KNR Constructions bags NHAI project worth Rs 920 cr in Tamil Nadu

Capital Market 

KNR Constructions has bagged Hybrid Annuity Project (HAM) with Bid Project Cost of Rs.920.00 crore and 1st year O&M cost of Rs.3.00 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), for the work of 'Four Laning of Oddanchatram - Madathukulam section of NH - 209 (New NH-83) (Design ch.

Km 29.000 to km. 74.380) under Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase - I under the category of Residual Works of NHDP on HAM in the State of Tamil Nadu' with a concession period of 17 Years including construction period of 2 Years from the appointed date.

First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 19:38 IST

