KNR Constructions bags NHAI project worth Rs 920 cr in Tamil Nadu

KNR Constructions has bagged Hybrid Annuity Project (HAM) with Bid Project Cost of Rs.920.00 crore and 1st year O&M cost of Rs.3.00 crore from (NHAI), for the work of 'Four Laning of Oddanchatram - Madathukulam section of NH - 209 (New NH-83) (Design ch.

Km 29.000 to km. 74.380) under Pariyojna Phase - I under the category of Residual Works of NHDP on HAM in the State of Tamil Nadu' with a concession period of 17 Years including construction period of 2 Years from the appointed date.

