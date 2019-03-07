Jaguar Land Rover retail sales down 4% in Feb 2019

Jaguar Land Rover retail sales in February 2019 were 38,288 vehicles, down 4.1% compared to February last year.
Strong sales of I-PACE, E-PACE, refreshed Range Rover and Range Rover Sport were offset by overall weak customer demand in China as well as the run out of the old Range Rover Evoque, with sales of the all new Evoque expected to ramp up over the coming months.
Retail sales were up significantly in North America (25.4%), UK (11 .3%) and modestly higher in Europe (1.1 %) but weaker market conditions continued to weigh on sales in China (down 47.6%).
Jaguar retail sales in February were 12,235 vehicles, up 5.8% year-on-year reflecting increased sales of E-PACE and the all-electric I-PACE which is celebrating having just won the prestigious European Car of the Year award.
Land Rover retailed 26,053 vehicles in February, down 8.1% year-on-year as strong sales of the refreshed Range Rover and Range Rover Sport were more than offset by the run out of the Evoque and lower sales of other models primarily impacted by the weaker conditions in China.
