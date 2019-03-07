JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Tata Coffee inaugurates plant in Vietnam

KNR Constructions bags road project worth Rs 135 cr in Karnataka
Business Standard

Infosys to deliver engineering and digital Services to Rolls-Royce Group

Capital Market 

Infosys announced that it has been selected Rolls-Royce Plc UK, a world leader in engines and propulsion systems, as one of the strategic long-term partners to deliver digital and engineering services.

As part of this engagement, Infosys will leverage its industry-leading turbo machinery and propulsion practice to offer Rolls-Royce best-in-class, end-to-end complex engineering and digital solutions to meet its customers' increasing needs for sustainable energy. Infosys has extensive experience delivering complex programs in aero and land based gas turbines spanning component development, next-generation manufacturing technologies, service engineering, support, testing and validation services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 19:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements