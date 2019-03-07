Infosys to deliver engineering and digital Services to Rolls-Royce Group

-
Infosys announced that it has been selected Rolls-Royce Plc UK, a world leader in engines and propulsion systems, as one of the strategic long-term partners to deliver digital and engineering services.
As part of this engagement, Infosys will leverage its industry-leading turbo machinery and propulsion practice to offer Rolls-Royce best-in-class, end-to-end complex engineering and digital solutions to meet its customers' increasing needs for sustainable energy. Infosys has extensive experience delivering complex programs in aero and land based gas turbines spanning component development, next-generation manufacturing technologies, service engineering, support, testing and validation services.
