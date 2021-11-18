NMDC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 136.75, down 1.05% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 42.15% in last one year as compared to a 39.18% rally in NIFTY and a 98.17% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 136.75, down 1.05% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 17775.85. The Sensex is at 59658.19, down 0.58%.NMDC Ltd has eased around 10.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 10.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5568.1, down 2.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 136.8, down 1.08% on the day. NMDC Ltd jumped 42.15% in last one year as compared to a 39.18% rally in NIFTY and a 98.17% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 3.86 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

