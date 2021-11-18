Starlineps Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Palash Securities Ltd, Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd, Vikas Ecotech Ltd and Ambition Mica Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 November 2021.

Starlineps Enterprises Ltd soared 19.58% to Rs 56.5 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6282 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5745 shares in the past one month.

Palash Securities Ltd spiked 15.80% to Rs 86.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41134 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1326 shares in the past one month.

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd surged 11.12% to Rs 269.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15404 shares in the past one month.

Vikas Ecotech Ltd exploded 9.66% to Rs 2.27. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ambition Mica Ltd added 8.75% to Rs 4.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6281 shares in the past one month.

