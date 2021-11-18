Escorts Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, TCI Express Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd and Punjab National Bank are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 November 2021.

Escorts Ltd surged 8.61% to Rs 1770.55 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd spiked 7.39% to Rs 138.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

TCI Express Ltd soared 5.38% to Rs 2042.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6478 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12893 shares in the past one month.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd added 3.44% to Rs 3003.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3206 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2269 shares in the past one month.

Punjab National Bank exploded 3.08% to Rs 41.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 62.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

