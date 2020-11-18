NMDC Ltd spurts 0.31%, rises for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 96.35, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.7% in last one year as compared to a 7.47% jump in NIFTY and a 9.14% jump in the Nifty Metal.

NMDC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. NMDC Ltd has gained around 13.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 16.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2761.35, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 96.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 96.3, up 0.26% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 9.62 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

