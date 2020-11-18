Tata Motors Ltd in demand

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 168.1, up 6.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.21% in last one year as compared to a 7.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.54% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 168.1, up 6.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 12841.75. The Sensex is at 43914.79, down 0.09%. Tata Motors Ltd has risen around 31.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8425.55, up 1.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 878.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 567.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 169.45, up 7.08% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is up 0.21% in last one year as compared to a 7.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.54% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

