Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 697.7, up 9.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.44% in last one year as compared to a 7.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.54% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 697.7, up 9.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 12841.75. The Sensex is at 43914.79, down 0.09%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has risen around 16.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8425.55, up 1.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 167.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 702.05, up 9.84% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 24.44% in last one year as compared to a 7.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.54% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 127.16 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)