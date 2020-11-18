Tata Power Company Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 59.7, up 3.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.09% in last one year as compared to a 7.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.76% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 59.7, up 3.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 12841.75. The Sensex is at 43914.79, down 0.09%. Tata Power Company Ltd has risen around 8.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15925.3, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 246.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 175.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 60.25, up 4.06% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 7.09% in last one year as compared to a 7.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.76% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)