NMDC Ltd Surges 2.93%

NMDC Ltd gained 2.93% today to trade at Rs 138.7. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.25% to quote at 20038.49. The index is down 1.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 0.69% and JSW Steel Ltd added 0.13% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 147.89 % over last one year compared to the 49.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NMDC Ltd has lost 2.97% over last one month compared to 1.61% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.09% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.32 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.62 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 213.15 on 12 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 79.15 on 29 Oct 2020.

