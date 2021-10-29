NTPC Q2 PAT slips 8% YoY to Rs 3,212 cr

NTPC reported an 8.3% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 3,212 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 3,504.80 crore posted in Q2 FY21.

Revenue from operation increased by 14.8% to Rs 28,329.01 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to Rs 24,677.14 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Profit before tax rose 1.73% to Rs 3,730.50 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

On the operational front, NTPC's gross power generation for the quarter ended September 2021 was 74.811 billion units compared to 67.673 billion units (BU) in quarter ended September 2020. The power generation company's total installed capacity increased to 66,900 MW as on 30 September 2021 as against 62,910 MW as on 30 September 2020.

Domestic coal supply for its plants in the September quarter stood at 43.39 million tonnes, up from 38.21 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.

Coal production (from captive mines) in the September 2021 quarter stood at 2.79 million metric tonnes (MMT), up from 0.77 MMT in the same period a year ago. Coal imports of the firm rose to 0.42 MMT in September quarter from 0.15 MMT registered in the same quarter last year.

Plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of coal-based power plants also rose to 69.58% in the September quarter, up from 64.27% posted in the same period a year ago.

Average power tariff of the company was Rs 3.82 per unit in six month ended September 2021 compared to Rs 3.86 per unit in six moth ended September 2020.

NTPC is a maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. It also engages in the business of generation of electricity from hydro and renewable energy sources.

Shares of NTPC fell 2.62% to Rs 137.50 on Thursday.

