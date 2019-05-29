JUST IN
Sun Pharma slips after weak Q4 result
NMDC shines after good Q4 outcome

NMDC gained 4.02% to Rs 106.05 at 10:08 IST on BSE after net profit rose 31.46% to Rs 1453.77 crore on 5.27% fall in total income to Rs 3839.40 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 28 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 87.76 points, or 0.22% to 39,661.97

On the BSE, 4.79 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.92 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 106.45 and a low of Rs 102.90 so far during the day.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer.

