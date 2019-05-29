Graphite India Ltd Spikes 2.84%

Graphite India Ltd has added 12.41% over last one month compared to 11.43% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 1.65% rise in the SENSEX
Graphite India Ltd rose 2.84% today to trade at Rs 458. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.63% to quote at 20249.33. The index is up 11.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Solar Industries India Ltd increased 2.03% and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd added 1.52% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 6.18 % over last one year compared to the 13.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
On the BSE, 63933 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.33 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1126.4 on 14 Aug 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 308.7 on 16 May 2019.
