NMDC shines on restarted operations at Donimalai mine

NMDC advanced 2.04% to Rs 122.40 after the state-run firm said that its Donimalai iron ore mine has restarted operations.

NMDC informed that after obtaining the Lease extension of Donimalai Iron Ore Mine (ML-2396) for 20 years w.e.f. 3 November 2018 from Govt. of Karnataka (GoK) and completing the associated statutory requirements, the said Donimalai Iron Ore Mine was restarted on 18 February 2021 forenoon.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 18 February 2021.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As on 15 January 2021, the Government of India held 68.29% stake in the company.

