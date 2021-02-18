NTPC spurts after successful completion of trial operation

NTPC jumped 4.08% to Rs 103.40 after the company informed about the successful completion of trial operation by Unit-2 of 800 MW capacity of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Project.

In a BSE filing made during market hours today, the company said that based on achievement of approved norms, unit-2 of 800 MW capacity of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Project has successfully completed trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 52,110 MW and 64,875 MW, respectively, it added.

NTPC is a Maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. It also engages in the business of generation of electricity from hydro and renewable energy sources.

