Arvind Fashions soars as board approves rights issue

-
ALSO READ
Arvind Fashions, Gap Inc terminate franchise business in India
Board of Arvind Fashions to consider fund raising via equity route
Arvind Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.21 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Arvind Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Arvind Fashions to consider terms for proposed rights issue
-
Arvind Fashions soared 6.82% to Rs 173.90 after the company said that its board approved raising around Rs 200 crore through a rights issue.
The board of Arvind Fashions has approved the issue of 1,48,02,856 partly paid-up equity shares at an issue price of Rs 135 per equity share (including premium of Rs 131 per equity share) for an amount aggregating up to Rs 199.84 crore to all the existing equity shareholders of the company on a rights basis.
The rights entitlement ratio is three rights equity shares for every 20 equity shares in the company, it said. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 18 February 2021.
Arvind Fashions is India's leading casual and denim player, a lifestyle powerhouse with a strong portfolio of fashion brands catering to consumers across sub-categories and price points.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU