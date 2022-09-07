Nokia selects TCS for enhancing employee experience

In 2021, Nokia launched its 'One Nokia Digital' strategy to support the company's competitiveness by digitalizing its operations. As part of these efforts and to help deliver Nokia's new people strategy, Nokia is replacing its on-premise HR systems with a new cloud-based Human Capital Management platform (HCM) to standardize HR processes on a common data platform.
This will enable Nokia to provide a consistent employee experience across teams and more easily manage and scale HR services globally. Nokia has selected TCS as its transformation enabler to reimagine its human resources processes and enable seamless personalized employee journeys.
TCS consultants will work closely with Nokia to drive its human-centric, cloud-first model by redesigning HR processes and implementing a full stack of solutions powered by Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). These new simplified HR cloud-based services will make daily work more efficient for Nokia employees and will provide managers with actionable insights and analytics to support key workforce initiatives.
TCS will leverage its contextual knowledge, Business 4.0 thought leadership framework, hybrid project methodology, expertise in Oracle Integration Cloud, TCS Crystallus, a set of preconfigured industry and business solutions, and a change management framework to drive this workforce transformation.
The new integrated platform will help Nokia enhance employee experience, boost productivity, drive innovation, and increase agility to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing business environment.
