Salasar Techno Engineering allots 3 cr equity shares to QIBs

For an aggregate Rs 81.90 crSalasar Techno Engineering has allotted 3,00,00,000 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers in present tranche at the issue price of ₹ 27.30 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 26.30 per equity share), aggregating to Rs 81,90,00,000.
Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased from Rs 28,57,05,280 to Rs 31,57,05,280.
