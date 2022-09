Adani Transmission announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

Adani Transmission Step-Two, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) of Adani Transmission has incorporated its WOS in the name of Adani Transmission Mahan (ATML) on 5 September 2022 with an initial authorised and paid-up capital of Rs.1,00,000/- each to, inter alia, carry on the business of transmission, distribution and supply of power and other infrastructure services relating thereto.

ATML will commence its business operations in due course.

