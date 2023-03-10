JUST IN
NPS Subscriber Base Rises 23% In Last One Year

Capital Market 

The number of subscribers under various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 6.24 crore as on March 4, 2023 from 5.08 crore in March 2022, registering a year- on- year increase of nearly 23 percent, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) data showed. Subscribers under the 'Atal Pension Yojana' surged to 4.53 crore as on March 4, growing at a healthy pace of 28 percent on a year-on year basis, PFRDA said.

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 15:04 IST

