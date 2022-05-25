NSE to exclude F&O contracts on NBCC

The existing unexpired contracts of expiry months May, June and July will continue to be available for trading till their respective expiries.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Tuesday (24 May 2022) said it will exclude futures and options contract on NBCC (India).

Accordingly, no F&O contracts shall be available for trading in NBCC (India) with effect from 29 July 2022.

"However, the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months May 2022, June 2022 and July 2022 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months," NSE said in a circular.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)