NSE VIX tumbles below 21 mark

Turnover spurted in F&O segment due to expiry of weekly index options.

The Nifty March 2021 were at 15,203, a premium of 28.20 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,174.80.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 72.55 lakh crore compared with Rs 46.87 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 76.4 points or 0.51% to 15,174.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 7.76% to 20.75.

RIL, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for March expiry.

The March F&O contracts will expire on 25 March 2021.

