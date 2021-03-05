Nifty March futures trade at premium

VIX surged 5.83% to 25.56.

The Nifty March 2021 were at 14,983, a premium of 44.9 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,938.10.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 25.56 lakh crore compared with Rs 95.47 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 142.65 points or 0.95% to 14,938.10.

RIL, SBI and ICICI Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for March expiry.

The March F&O contracts will expire on 25 March 2021.

