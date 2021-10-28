K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1082 cr

-
K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,082 crores in the T&D business as below: 400 kV Transmission line order in SAARC, from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) 400 kV Transmission line order in India, from a leading private developer under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route
