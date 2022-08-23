NTPC declares commercial operation of 1st part of Gandhar Solar PV project

The state-run power major on Monday declared commercial operation of first part capacity of 10 megawatt (MW) out of 20 MW Gandhar Solar PV project in Gujrat.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 55099 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 69464 MW, the company stated.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 30 June 2022, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

NTPC's consolidated net profit rose 15.5% to Rs 3,977.77 crore on a 44.5% rise in net sales to Rs 43,177.14 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of NTPC were down 0.06% at Rs 156.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)