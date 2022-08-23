Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 401.23 points or 1.38% at 29563.08 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 3.32%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.58%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 2.25%),Uno Minda Ltd (up 1.93%),MRF Ltd (up 1.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.57%), Escorts Kubota Ltd (up 1.49%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.27%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.92%).

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 64.58 or 0.11% at 58838.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.05 points or 0.2% at 17525.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 154.56 points or 0.56% at 27999.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.5 points or 0.51% at 8751.29.

On BSE,1885 shares were trading in green, 837 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

