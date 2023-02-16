NTPC declares commercial operation of 3rd part of Nokhra Solar PV project

The state-run power major said that it declared commercial operation of third part capacity of 50 megawatt (MW) out of 300 MW Nokhra Solar PV project at Bikaner, Rajasthan.

In an exchange filing, NTPC said that the project was declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs of 16 February 2023.

The first part capacity of 100 MW has been declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 Hrs. of 20 December 2022 and second part capacity of 50 MW effective from 30 December 2022.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 58,979 MW & 58,319 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 71,594 MW & 70,934 MW, the company stated.

NTPC is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration and coal mining. The Government of India holds 51.10% stake in NTPC as of 31 December 2022.

The state-run power major's consolidated net profit rose 6.18% to Rs 4,776.61 crore on 33.97% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 44,601.84 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of NTPC rose 0.42% to Rs 166.30 on the BSE.

