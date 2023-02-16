Aurobindo Pharma's Telangana facility gets VAI status from USFDA

The US Food Drug and Administration (USFDA) concluded that the inspection classification of Aurobindo Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary, APL Healthcare's facility of telangana is Volunatry Action Indicated (VAI).

Earlier on 18 January 2023, the drug regulator had inspected the Unit I & III, an Orals (tablets, capsules and soft gel capsules) and Derma manufacturing facility located at Jadcherla, Mahabub Nagar District, Telangana, from 9 January 2023 to 18 January 2023 and issued form 483 with 2 observations.

Aurobindo Pharma develops, manufactures and distributes generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 18.8% to Rs 491.26 crore despite of 6.7% rise in net sales to Rs 6,387.97 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.40% to Rs 475.75 on the BSE.

