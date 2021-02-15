Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, ONGC to be watched

Bharti Airtel informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 17 February 2021 to discuss the future strategic plans and reorganization of shareholding framework of subsidiary company(ies) which may result in consolidation/ acquisition of shares of subsidiary company(ies), the consideration of which may be discharged through issuance of equity shares of the company on a preferential basis and/ or cash.

Tata Motors said that Marc Llistosella has been appointed to the role of chief executive officer and managing director of the company effective 1 July 2021. Marc Llistosella will replace Guenter Butschek who informed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons. Butschek will continue to be a part of Tata Motors as the MD & CEO till 30 June 2021.

On a consolidated basis, ONGC's net profit dropped 31.06% to Rs 3,763.53 crore on 8.38% fall in revenue from operations at Rs 1,00,288.83 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

On a consolidated basis, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' net profit jumped 30.05% to Rs 248.17 crore on 1.87% increase in total revenue from operations at Rs 2,786.76 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

On a consolidated basis, MOIL posted a 7.4% decline in net profit to Rs 51.38 crore in Q3 FY21 as against Rs 55.46 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales rose by 4.5% to Rs 267.7 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

On a consolidated basis, GMR Infrastructure reported net loss of Rs 1,120.51 crore in Q3 December 2020, higher than net loss of Rs 280.74 crore in Q3 December 2019. Net sales slumped 31.7% to Rs 1,359.10 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Deepak Nitrite reported 38.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 216.56 crore on 10.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1234.69 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Goodyear India's net profit surged 312% to Rs 48.97 crore in Q3 FY21 compared with Rs 11.88 crore in Q3 FY20. Revenue from operations grew by 20.7% to Rs 514.34 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Info Edge (India) reported 22.7% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 69.87 crore on 15% fall in net sales to Rs 272.30 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Siemens reported 10.4% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 290 crore on a 15.9% increase in net sales to Rs 2858.20 crore in Q1 December 2020 over Q1 December 2019.

On a consolidated basis, the Phoenix Mills reported 28.8% fall in net profit to Rs 65.42 crore on 34% decline in net sales to Rs 337.84 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported 32.3% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 141.37 crore on 19.3% decline in net sales to Rs 1461.09 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Amara Raja Batteries' consolidated net profit jumped 17.98% to Rs 193.69 crore on 12.18% rise in revenue from operations at Rs 1,960.43 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

RPP Infra Projects said its board will meet on 17 February 2021, to consider raising funds by issuing equity shares on rights basis.

