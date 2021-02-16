Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Titan Company in focus

Wipro announced a five-year strategic partnership with Telefica Germany / O2, a leading provider of mobile telecommunications, broadband and landline in Germany. As a part of this contract, Wipro will work with Telefica Germany / O2 and its wider ecosystem to transform its Business Support Systems and associated Quality Assurance to enable superior customer experience and growth in the B2B market segment.

Tech Mahindra announced a strategic partnership with Telefonica Germany / Oz, a leading telecommunications provider from Germany, to drive their end to end IT transformation. Through this digital transformation, Tech Mahindra will support Telefonica Germany / O2 to deliver faster product launches and provide a more 'human centered' experience to its customers in the mass market segment.

Titan Company was informed by CaratLane Trading (CaratLane), a subsidiary of the company, that it had incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely StudioC Inc. in the state of Delaware, USA and accordingly it has become a step down subsidiary of the company effective 11th February 2021.

SIS said the company's board of directors approved the proposal of buyback of upto Rs 99.99 crore worth of equity shares, at a price of Rs 550 per share. The resultant equity shares to be bought back at the buyback offer price are 18,18,181 equity shares, representing 1.24% of the total number of equity shares in the total paid-up equity capital of the Company as on March 31, 2020.

Geojit Financial Services, through its Smartfolios platform, has tied up with Lotusdew, a SEBI and US SEC regulated firm, to offer a basket of stocks that uses behavioural finance and AI to identify dominant market conviction. Through this partnership, Geojit will offer a new small and mid-cap basket of stocks called Lotusdew Prestige, which analyses corporate events like M&A announcements, earnings surprises, order book wins, dividends, stock splits etc. to identify profitable stocks.

