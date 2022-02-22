NTPC Ltd down for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 129.2, down 2.08% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 24.95% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 27.87% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 129.2, down 2.08% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.56% on the day, quoting at 16937.8. The Sensex is at 56792.03, down 1.55%.NTPC Ltd has lost around 2.56% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24174.4, down 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 89.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 123.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 128.1, down 3.17% on the day. NTPC Ltd jumped 24.95% in last one year as compared to a 15.16% rally in NIFTY and a 27.87% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.54 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

