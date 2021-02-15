TV18 Broadcast Ltd gains for third consecutive session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 30.3, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.96% in last one year as compared to a 27.07% drop in NIFTY and a 7.24% drop in the Nifty Media index.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 30.3, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.95% on the day, quoting at 15306.75. The Sensex is at 52117.03, up 1.11%. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has slipped around 1.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1687, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 119.8 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)