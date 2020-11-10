NTPC nudges higher after commissioning additional capacity

NTPC rose 0.67% to Rs 90.10 after the PSU firm announced commercial operation of first part capacity of 8 megawatt (MW) for 20 MW Auraiya Solar PV project.

NTPC during market hours today informed that consequent upon successful commissioning, 8 MW part capacity of 20 MW Auraiya Solar PV Project at Auraiya, UP, has been declared on commercial operation with effect from 10 November 2020.

With this, the commissioned as well as commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 51163 MW and 62918 MW respectively.

NTPC is a Maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. It also engages in the business of generation of electricity from hydro and renewable energy sources.

