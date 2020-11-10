AU Small Finance Bank Ltd Spurts 3.48%, S&P BSE Finance index Rises 1.49%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has added 13.11% over last one month compared to 13.72% gain in S&P BSE Finance index and 5.36% rise in the SENSEX

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rose 3.48% today to trade at Rs 837.3. The S&P BSE Finance index is up 1.49% to quote at 6193.91. The index is up 13.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JM Financial Ltd increased 3.16% and ICICI Bank Ltd added 2.45% on the day. The S&P BSE Finance index went down 7.91 % over last one year compared to the 5.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 10378 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23368 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1217.7 on 02 Mar 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 366.2 on 27 May 2020.

