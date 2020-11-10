Mastek Ltd Slips 4.3%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 3.01%

Mastek Ltd has added 1.49% over last one month compared to 2.96% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.43% rise in the SENSEX

Mastek Ltd fell 4.3% today to trade at Rs 889. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 3.01% to quote at 21356.78. The index is down 2.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tech Mahindra Ltd decreased 3.98% and Coforge Ltd lost 3.78% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 41.13 % over last one year compared to the 5.86% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mastek Ltd has added 1.49% over last one month compared to 2.96% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.43% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9135 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9777 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 949 on 05 Nov 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 170.05 on 27 Mar 2020.

