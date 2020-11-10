Financials shares gain

Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index rising 135.67 points or 2.22% at 6238.79 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, IIFL Finance Ltd (up 4.55%), IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 4.43%),AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 4.43%),GIC Housing Finance Ltd (up 4.23%),Bajaj Finance Ltd (up 4.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were CARE Ratings Ltd (up 3.75%), ICICI Bank Ltd (up 3.68%), RBL Bank Ltd (up 3.61%), Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (up 3.16%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (up 3.1%).

On the other hand, Muthoot Finance Ltd (down 5.98%), SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (down 5.84%), and JSW Holdings Ltd (down 2.81%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 266.21 or 0.62% at 42863.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65.95 points or 0.53% at 12527.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 10.54 points or 0.07% at 15315.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.63 points or 0.09% at 5217.48.

On BSE,903 shares were trading in green, 915 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)