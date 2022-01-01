NTPC starts commercial operation at Fatehgarh Solar PV Project

-
The state-run power major on Friday declared 'COD' of first part capacity of 49.92 MW out of 296 MW Fatehgarh Solar PV Project in the state of Uttar Pradesh.In an exchange filing, NTPC said, Consequent upon successful commissioning, first part capacity of 49.92 MW out of 296 MW Fatehgarh Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation with effect from 12:00 Hrs. of 30 December 2021.
NTPC is a maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. It also engages in the business of generation of electricity from hydro and renewable energy sources.
The company reported an 8.3% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 3,212 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 3,504.80 crore posted in Q2 FY21.
Shares of NTPC fell 1.97% to Rs 124.40 on Friday.
