Dilip Buildcon Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

NIIT Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, HEG Ltd and Home First Finance Company India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 December 2021.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd tumbled 6.49% to Rs 446.95 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69088 shares in the past one month.

NIIT Ltd lost 4.80% to Rs 451.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd crashed 3.63% to Rs 745.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28271 shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd pared 3.22% to Rs 1789.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 62168 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17365 shares in the past one month.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd dropped 3.16% to Rs 768.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5130 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9090 shares in the past one month.

