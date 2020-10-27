NTPC to consider share buyback plan

NTPC said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 2 November 2020 to consider and approve proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company.

NTPC will consider, approve and take on record the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2020.

The announcement was after market hours yesterday, 26 October 2020. Shares of NTPC fell 0.41% to settle at Rs 85.90 yesterday.

NTPC is a Maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. It also engages in the business of generation of electricity from hydro and renewable energy sources.

